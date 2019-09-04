'Concerning': Advocacy group urges stronger drug prevention

Alcohol and Drug Foundation CEO Dr Erin Lalor said the latest data in Australia's Annual Overdose Report highlighted the need for stronger drug harm prevention and minimisation efforts across the country.

THE chief of Australia's leading drug prevention organisation has called for greater support after "concerning'' findings were unveiled in the annual overdose report.

The Pennington Institute's report found unintentional drug-induced deaths in Australia had increased from 981 in 2001 to 1612 in 2017.

On the Fraser Coast, Hervey Bay reported a 460 per cent increase in overdoses since 2003-07.

Dr Lalor said the organisation was "extremely concerned" about the high number of fatal overdoses.

"If each state and territory had uniform real-time prescription monitoring systems, health professionals would have access to accurate information about a patient's prescription history," she said.

"This would improve quality of care for patients and help to prevent overdoses."

Dr Lalor said perceptions of pharmaceutical drugs being "safe" meant people would overlook the risks and patients should know that non-prescribed use of these drugs could be fatal.

"There is no safe level of drug use... (there is) a risk of harm, including injuries, overdose, dependence and death," she said.