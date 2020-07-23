Concerns abound for kangaroos as development goes ahead

The council has addressed concerns about Point Vernon's kangaroo population as work starts on a new development.

CONCERNS about Point Vernon's kangaroo population have been raised as preparations begin on a new development in the Hervey Bay suburb.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has received several inquiries about fencing on land at Dougan Street and Ocean View Street, Point Vernon, and the impact it may have on kangaroos and other wildlife in the area.

Civil construction company Shadforth erected the fencing to start earthworks for a 124-lot residential housing development approved on the land.

The fencing installed along Dougan Street and the end of Ocean View Street is required under workplace health and safety laws to prevent unauthorised vehicles and people entering the site.

The developer also has obligations under the Queensland Government's Nature Conservation Act in terms of how it manages its interaction with wildlife.

"The contractor's licensed fauna spotter catcher has confirmed there were no injured animals or animals requiring relocation as part of the works that began this week," a council spokesman said.

"Council also understands the developer left a few gaps in the fencing along Dougan Street so kangaroos grazing in Wattle Street could move through the site overnight.

"The fauna spotter catcher has confirmed the kangaroos have now left the site and the gaps have since been closed.

"Council has been advised there is no fencing on the ocean-side boundaries, which ensures there is a corridor available for kangaroos to move through to sufficient food sources in other areas."

In addition, the spokesman said about two hectares of land in the southwest of the development was being dedicated to coastal protection and would remain a large, open paddock.

"We appreciate and understand the community's concerns and will continue to monitor the progress of this private development," he said.