Concerns about possible spike in M'boro homelessness

AS CHEAP accommodation is investigated across Maryborough CBD, one man fears venues could close and lead to a spike in homeless rates

Maryborough Homeless Action Group co-ordinator Brenden Evans said compliance concerns at some of the city's hotels could not be ignored, but he worried it could leave a lot of local people without accommodation options.

"I can understand why they are doing it," he said.

But with few available beds at the men's refuge and cheap rentals hard to come by, people could be left on the street, Mr Evans said.

"There's not going to be enough housing for them," he said.

Mr Evans knows himself how hard it can be to find an affordable place to live.

"It is extremely difficult," he said.

"There aren't enough services to really help anyone who is on the streets.

Currently renting, the disability pensioner says there is currently no social housing available in the area.