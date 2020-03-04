Concerns aged care proposal will leave regional funding gap

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says the new system will amend existing legislation so that providers will receive a monthly subsidy at the end of each month after lodging a claim.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says the new system will amend existing legislation so that providers will receive a monthly subsidy at the end of each month after lodging a claim.

THE body representing aged care providers says small, regional home care services are going to be left in the lurch if proposed legislation around government payments goes ahead.

It's a sentiment echoed by Judith Allen, who has been running Ezyas at Home, a small, government-approved home care service in Bundaberg.

The government maintains, however, that the new legislation would address concerns around unspent funds in the industry.

The Aged Care Legislation Amendment (Improved Home Care Payment Administration No. 1 Bill 2020), currently being debated in in the House of Representatives, would see providers receive funds in a similar way to how NDIS subsidies are delivered.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck says the new system will amend existing legislation so that providers will receive a monthly subsidy at the end of each month after lodging a claim - instead of receiving a sum from which underpayments need to be rectified and where overpayments are withheld from future payments.

"Providers currently receive the monthly subsidy for a home care recipient in advance, using an estimate based on previous months," he said.

"The provider then lodges a claim after the end of the month, at which time a reconciliation occurs.

"Underpayments of subsidy are then rectified immediately, while overpayments are withheld from future payments."

Leading Aged Care Services CEO Sean Rooney has called for support to be offered to home care providers because he believes the transition over the new financial year will leave providers having to fill in a month-long gap without government funding.

Additionally, he is concerned about how unused funds will be spent.

"LASA wants a commitment from the government that all savings will be directed into funding additional packages, to help reduce the current queue of 112,000 people waiting for their approved level of care," Mr Rooney said.



"The rapid implementation of the proposed payment changes could also put older Australians at risk, by reducing the viability of some services and increasing administrative costs.



"Why is there such a rush on the legislation, when it could put people at risk of missed care?"

Mr Rooney said providers had not been given enough notice to get ready.

Provider Ms Allen also cited a lack of notification and consultation.

"It's very little time to prepare," she said.



"With the proposed June 2020 commencement date only confirmed last week, providers are being asked to adapt to a significant change in payment terms at short notice," Mr Rooney said.



"Submissions from both the Aged Care Financing Authority and LASA have raised concerns that some providers will face major cash flow problems and may not be able to afford the transition.

"With the legislation being debated, we still don't have answers on whether - as per the Aged Care Financing Authority recommendations - there will be transitional grants or loans available to providers in need and special consideration given to regional and remote providers and those in 'thin' markets."

Minister Colbeck said the measure was announced in the 2019/20 Budget which was handed down in April last year.

Ms Allen says aged care providers need more, not less.

"They're being pressured to increase funding to aged care and then they do this to providers," she said.

"Everybody will have to cover that month somehow."