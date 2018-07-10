Concerns arise over 'substandard' Sport Precinct courts

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27.

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27. Matthew McInerney

HERVEY Bay Netball Association could be playing on unfinished courts next year after a council resolution to defer spending on the Sport Precinct.

Councillors voted to defer spending the allocated $1.8 million on the Nikenbah project at their budget meeting on June 27 until a business plan has been received.

But the plan itself would not address site concerns like the painting of the netball courts - a move which has Hervey Bay Netball Association president Eddie Anderson concerned for the club's move to the precinct next year.

Mr Anderson said the sport had already reached capacity on the current courts in town, and the club would suffer if they had to play on courts that were not up to Netball Australia-standard.

"What's out there right now is unplayable, because there's far too many trip hazards on the court with bare concrete," Mr Anderson said.

"It concerns me that the council doesn't seem to take the safety of young girls in our region seriously."

Mr Anderson said Hervey Bay Netball had always been the "poor cousin" of sport in the region and "had to suffer for many years with the facilities provided."

"I don't know why they would delay the funding, because we need this acrylic surface to meet the minimum playing standards," he said.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said the issue needed to be brought back to council immediately to prevent future hold-ups.

"Since making the decision not to spend the money, we've had reports that about 2000 people will need to use that precinct by February next year," Cr Taylor said.

"And because of this, by that time it will still be a construction site.

"We shouldn't politicise the painting of netball courts."

Cr Taylor said he was disappointed other councillors made a decision that "puts the start of the netball season at risk."

"If we're painting them, it will take time, so it will impact on their use of the facility," he said.

"By delaying it, we run the risk of not making it to the standard we require, and incur cost issues because we are essentially turning it into a construction site."

The budget funding for the Sport Precinct will be used for the netball courts' acrylic surface and the construction of the ring road, footpaths and landscaping.

A business plan is expected to be discussed by the council on July 25.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said the council had started planning for the cout upgrade and was seeking quotes.

He told the Chronicle they would proceed in accordance with the council resolution once the report had been considered by councillors.