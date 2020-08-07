Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Concerns over future of Bay flights as Virgin sheds jobs

Carlie Walker
7th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CONCERNS have been raised over the future of direct flights to Hervey Bay after Virgin Australia announced it would cut 3000 jobs.

Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm said regional centres like Hervey Bay already suffered due to a lack of competition in the skies, and could not afford to lose flights.

"Fewer flights would almost certainly mean higher costs for travellers, which would hurt people in Wide Bay every time they had to travel for work, medical appointments or to see family.

"It would also make it harder for tourism centres like Hervey Bay to recover over the next couple of years.

"These routes must be maintained, even if the Federal Government has to get involved to ensure that happens."

Senator Chisholm said with continuing domestic and international border closures, it was clear that ongoing support will be required across the aviation sector to ensure there weren't further job losses.

After announcing a plan he said would make Virgin stronger, profitable and more competitive in the post-coronavirus world, chief executive Paul Scurrah revealed Bain had walked back its plan to move Virgin down-market by turning it into a "hybrid" carrier positioned somewhere between Qantas and Jetstar.

"We've cut away all the non-profitable parts of the business, and we're maintaining what was already profitable," he said.

"And now we're doing it with a much lower cost base."

Virgin's regional and charter operations are currently under review.

More Stories

fctourism flights hervery bay virgin
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fists of fury’: Family shock after alleged road rage attack

        Premium Content ‘Fists of fury’: Family shock after alleged road rage attack

        Crime *Warning: Distressing images*: Angry driver 'attacked' grandfather in brutal road rage.

        Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        Premium Content Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        News State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has spent two days in Hervey Bay

        TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

        Premium Content TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

        News “It couldn’t have come at a better time.”