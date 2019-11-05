Concert steams up at Brolga

Maryborough Choral Society will perform at the Brolga Theatre.

MARYBOROUGH’S historic steam locomotive 299 will be the inspiration for a song which will be performed by the Maryborough Choral Society at the weekend.

Deputy conductor and resident composer Heather Jones has created a purely fictional but fun romp.

After discovering the locomotive now in the care of Maryborough Whistle Stop Museum, she could feel a song coming on with plenty of steam loco rhythms, whistles and a good plot.

“The song follows a prankster that takes the loco for a spin from the Tiger Street Stop,” she said.

“To hear the fanciful outcome folks need to come along to the concert to hear the whole story.”

Recently some of the choir members visited B15 locomotive 299, marvelling at the sheer size and complexity of a large steam loco of a more than a century ago.

This concert, true to its theme Potpourri, will feature a great mix of old standards such as You’re The Voice, Thank you for the music, to more recent numbers such as Jonathan Forman’s Only Hope: and of course Joyride on No. 299.

Mister Cellophane will feature a three bass choir with members in a whole new hilarious dimension.

Guest artists will be poet Trish Milne and cellists David Sue Yek and Gideon van Huyssteen.

Maryborough Choral Society’s concert will be held in the Federation Room, Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough on Sunday, November 10 at 2pm.

Cost is $12. Tickets can be bought at the door and tea and coffee will be available at interval.

Maryborough Choral Society is over sixty years young and is a non-auditioned community choir meeting at the Canegrowers Hall, Bazaar St, Maryborough on Wednesdays at 7pm.