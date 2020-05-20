Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A concreter is accused of having 4.4g of methamphetamine in his possession.
A concreter is accused of having 4.4g of methamphetamine in his possession.
Crime

Concreter allegedly found with 4.4g of meth

Felicity Ripper
19th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE told a concreter he was lucky to be getting bail after he was allegedly found with 4.4g of methamphetamine.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Lambert alleged Trent John Douglas, 41, was found with the "significant amount" of methamphetamine along with testosterone, $875 in cash and 66 tablets.

Mr Douglas was arrested on Monday in Caloundra and spent the night in the watch house.

Sen Constable Lambert opposed bail being granted on five charges against his name, including unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

"The defendant's history is indicative of a person who has been involved long term in drug offending," she said.

The court heard Mr Douglas was on parole at the time of the alleged offences, having been sentenced in a Supreme Court in October last year.

Defence lawyer Rijald Hadzalic said his client wanted to get help for a drug addiction and could be granted bail to live at his parent's Coolum Beach home.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said Mr Douglas was lucky to be granted bail with the conditions of a curfew and reporting duties.

He will appear in court again on August 7.

alleged drug offences coolum beach court methamphetamine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        premium_icon The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        News The Premier has been urged to make a major call to help our devastated tourism industry, as leaders identify the 20 most important projects across the state.

        • 20th May 2020 4:55 AM
        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Whale whisperer ready for humpbacks to return

        premium_icon Whale whisperer ready for humpbacks to return

        News She has shared one of her favourite memories of the giant mammals

        Locals saddle up to ride at the Maryborough Showgrounds

        premium_icon Locals saddle up to ride at the Maryborough Showgrounds

        Community FRASER COAST horse riders are returning to their saddles