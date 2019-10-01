CONFERENCE COUNTDOWN: Hundreds flock to Bay for whale talks

SOUVENIR: Artists Seb Guy, Leticia Pujol, Juan Pablo Pinto and Mercurio Alvarado with the bamboo whale sculpture currently being built in honour of the World Whale Conference.

SOUVENIR: Artists Seb Guy, Leticia Pujol, Juan Pablo Pinto and Mercurio Alvarado with the bamboo whale sculpture currently being built in honour of the World Whale Conference. Cody Fox

THE countdown in on, with the 2019 World Whale Conference starting in Hervey Bay in one week.

From October 8, about 100 delegates from all around the world will hear from speakers, discuss and share evidence to better understand how we can better protect whales in Australia and around the world.

While in Hervey Bay, delegates will participate in themed workshops, sharing ideas and suggestions on the work under way to protect the marine mammals.

It will all be based around this year's theme, Journeys that Inspire Change.

The global conference celebrating cetaceans is set to open with a gala evening including the much-anticipated unveiling of a new whale sculpture.

The artwork, representing a humpback whale and calf, will be built from sustainable bamboo and installed on the Scarness foreshore.

A spokeswoman from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events said the unveiling would feature 3000 candles.

She said the special unveiling, designed by international artist Jorge Pujol, "captures the spirit of our ocean giants in an incredible radiant display”, she said.

"This gala evening promises to not only entertain but exhilarate and surprise all conference goers, invited guests and members of the public,” she said.

The conference, hosted by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and the World Cetacean Alliance, will run until October 11.