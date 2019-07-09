Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Aussies less confident in economy after rate cut: ANZ

by Michael Mehr
9th Jul 2019 10:28 AM

CONSUMER confidence fell over the weekend, an ANZ survey suggests, as people appeared to view the latest cut to the cash rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia as a signal of worsening economic conditions.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index dipped 1.1 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' perception of the economy - including the outlook for the next 12 months - retreating 3.6 per cent and prospects about conditions in the next five years sliding 1.7 per cent.

But the weekly measure of sentiment, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, recorded a 3.7 per cent rise in how people felt about their financial condition compared to a year ago and a 1.3 per cent increase regarding their finances over the next 12 months.

More Stories

consumer confidence rate cut rba reserve bank

Top Stories

    BOOKED OUT: Bay restaurants reserved by footy families

    premium_icon BOOKED OUT: Bay restaurants reserved by footy families

    News Almost 400 dinners a night will be flying out the doors of the Beach House Hotel as visiting families book out the popular Scarness restaurant

    BRAZEN THEFT: Glass smashed, watches stolen from jeweller

    premium_icon BRAZEN THEFT: Glass smashed, watches stolen from jeweller

    Crime Police investigations into the alleged theft are ongoing

    Dundowran businessman shaken after alleged car-jacking

    premium_icon Dundowran businessman shaken after alleged car-jacking

    Crime The businessman had left the car running while he unlocked a gate

    WATCH: New-look Seafront Oval nearly ready for use

    premium_icon WATCH: New-look Seafront Oval nearly ready for use

    Council News Months of long earthworks and revamping are coming to a close