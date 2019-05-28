DCE caps journey from Origin exile to Qld captaincy

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons scores a try during Game 3 of the 2018 State of Origin series

Daly Cherry-Evans has capped a remarkable comeback from State of Origin exile to become the captain of Queensland.

The Sea Eagles No. 7 will become the 15th Maroons captain, after his appointment was made on Monday evening.

Not long ago, Cherry-Evans was on the outer in the Origin arena.

After game two in 2015, DCE failed to play for the Maroons until last year amid rumours he had fallen out with senior members of the Queensland hierarchy.

And he came in for intense criticism in his home state after he backflipped on a deal to join the Gold Coast Titans.

However, he took a step towards redemption last year by inspiring Queensland's victory in game three of the 2018 series.

Addressing those issues at his official unveiling, Cherry-Evans said: "It's part of rugby league, you can't make everyone happy.

"For anyone just coming through, if you try to please everyone you set yourself up for failure

"What you've got to make sure is that you have strong beliefs in who you want to be in a person and as a player."

Cherry-Evans journey from Queensland zero to captain was highlighted on NRL360 by Paul Kent.

"It's one of the most remarkable comebacks in rugby league," said Kent.

"When he first came into the Queensland squad... they (senior players) thought Daly was all about himself, there was a feeling he didn't put the Queensland jersey first.

"That was why he had the period of exile. In that time he matured and developed and turned that around to the point where he has now been named Queensland captain."

Cherry-Evans has shaken off an ankle injury to get fit for the three-game series after injuring himself while playing for Manly.

