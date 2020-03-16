CONFIRMED: Mackay has its first case of COVID-19

Mackay Base Hospital has first case of COVID-19. Picture: Heidi Petith

MACKAY has its first confirmed case of coronavirus after a 36-year-old was admitted to hospital.

It is understood the patient tested positive interstate before flying to the region on Friday.

The 36 year old was then located and admitted to hospital on Monday.

Queensland Health can confirm the 36 year old was being managed at Mackay Base Hospital after a confirmed COVID-19 positive result in New South Wales.

"Due to patient confidentiality, no further details can be provided," a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

It is understood a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 flew to Mackay after being told to self-isolate.

It is understood the patient travelled to Mackay after being told to self isolate once the results had come through.

Contact tracing is currently underway and the community will be notified if any other public health alerts are required.

This comes as Mackay police take part in a statewide crackdown on self-quarantine measures as efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19 ramp up.

A police spokesperson confirmed Mackay police officers will be involved in performing checks, ensuring people at risk self-isolate for 14 days.

Some of those people include those who have re-entered the country from overseas trips.

Under Queensland's Public Health Act, the maximum penalty for not complying with quarantine health measures is $13,345.

On Sunday a sailor was evacuated from a bulk carrier moored off Hay Point under COVID-19 precautions.

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue

The 39-year-old Filipino man had become unwell on the vessel Pan Bona and required immediate hospitalisation, an RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

Because the vessel had been in port in South Korea about 18 days ago, the CQ Rescue crew wore personal protective equipment during the airlift.

A mandate has also been handed down by the Chief Justice and Chief Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland and District Court of Queensland stating that all new jury trials have been suspended across the state.

Chief Justice Catherine Holmes AC and Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien have, as a precautionary measure, suspended all new trials requiring a jury in Queensland.

Other cases will proceed, but the courts are considering further adjustments to their procedures in order to deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19.

A Queensland Health spokesperson has confirmed Queensland Health has strategies and plans in place to ensure we are well prepared for all COVID-19. Photo: contributed

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said strategies and plans were in place to ensure "we are well prepared for all COVID-19 scenarios" with the onset peak predicted to be about mid-April.

"The people most at risk of having COVID-19 are those who have been to affected countries in the past 14 days, or where they have come into close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus," she said.

She urged that at this time Queenslanders should not be alarmed about novel coronavirus, but aware and informed.

"If you have been overseas in the past 14 days and have a fever or any respiratory symptoms please call 13HEALTH, your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment," she said.

"Calling ahead to the GP surgery or hospital to let them know your symptoms and travel history helps them prepare for your arrival."