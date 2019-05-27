Confirmed: Maroons blood three debutants for Origin I

Maroons name three debutants for State of Origin game one

Maroons name three debutants for State of Origin game one

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has unveiled his team for the State of Origin series opener, including three debutants.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail, Wests Tigers' Moses Mbye is joined by Broncos duo David Fifita and Joe Ofahengaue as the fresh faces in the Maroons squad for Origin I at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday week.

The 19-year-old Fifita will make history as the first player born in the 2000s to play State of Origin.

Walters will announce the Maroons skipper at a function in Brisbane tonight, with Daly Cherry-Evans tipped for the role.

Overall seven changes have been made to the Maroons squad that claimed an 18-12 in the dead-rubber third game last year.

Incumbent forwards Coen Hess, Gavin Cooper, Jarrod Wallace and Tim Glasby have been axed while the squad is also missing retired great Billy Slater, NFL hopeful Valentine Holmes and injured Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough.

Fifita squeezed out Hess in the squad while Cooper was dumped in favour of Brisbane back-rower Matt Gillett who returns after missing the bulk of 2018 due to a broken neck.

Wallace makes way for Broncos prop Ofahengaue on the Maroons bench.

SET TO PLAY: Moses Mbye is set to make his State of Origin debut. DAVE HUNT

Mbye is battling a groin injury but is expected to take his place as the Maroons bench utility after holding out challenges from Anthony Milford and Jake Granville for the No.14 jersey.

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans has been named at halfback despite battling an ankle injury and is also expected to be unveiled as captain at a function on Monday night.

The Maroons this year begin life without retired greats Slater and former captain Greg Inglis.

QUEENSLAND TEAM FOR STATE OF ORIGIN GAME ONE

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Corey Oates

3. Michael Morgan

4. Will Chambers

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Jai Arrow

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

14. Moses Mbye

15. Joe Ofahengaue

16. Dylan Napa

17. David Fifita

18. Tim Glasby