Conflict clarity needed for cautious councillors

COUNCILLORS should not have to be the “best heads in the room” when it comes to interpreting laws about conflicts of interest.

This was the argument David Lewis presented in Wednesday’s council meeting when he proposed a plan to clarify what was expected of councillors under the law.

Councillor Lewis proposed that the council’s delegation to the LGAQ 2020 conference ask the LGAQ to seek an amendment to the Local Government Act and Local Government Regulations.

The proposed amendment would “provide greater clarity on councillors’ obligations in regard to the declaring of prescribed and declarable conflicts of interest in meetings other than those defined as local government meetings”.

Cr Lewis said such an amendment would mean councillors did not have to be “the best heads in the room so far as interpreting the law is concerned”.

Clarity was especially needed, he said, when councillors took part in informal meetings and discussions.

“The first opportunity to deal with a declarable conflict of interest is when you get to a formal meeting,” he said.

“But of course, our concept forums, our executive briefings, our executive forums and so on will have occurred prior to that.”

Cr Lewis said the current legislation, which prohibits councillors from discussing or considering subjects in which they might have a conflict of interest, led to an “abundance of caution” and carried “severe” penalties.

He gave the example of former councillor Rolf Light, who owns a business in Torquay and would declare a potential conflict “every time something was going to happen in Torquay”.

“A councillor who has what might in some views be seen as a declarable conflict of interest … has the problem of having to make a threshold decision about whether he has to declare it or not,” Cr Lewis said.

“Once you do that, you’re then out of the room until you can get to a meeting, notwithstanding that you know the meeting is going to grant you permission to participate because it’s trivial.”

The councillors voted unanimously to present the motion at the LGAQ conference.