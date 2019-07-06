Confraternity carnival final results for Fraser Coast teams

KMINE: Kylan Swarbrick - St Marys / St Patricks College takes the ball in confro match:

KMINE: Kylan Swarbrick - St Marys / St Patricks College takes the ball in confro match: Brian Cassidy

SCHOOL SPORT: The final day of competition in both the QISSN netball and QISSRL carnivals in Bundaberg provided mixed results for Fraser Coast schools.

The QISSN carnival ended in a heart breaking one point loss for Fraser Coast Anglican College.

The Hervey Bay school lost to St James College in the grand final 18-17.

In final matches for St Mary's Maryborough and Xavier Catholic College, they restored some school pride with victories.

St Mary's defeated Blackheath and Thornburgh College 14-10 while Xaiver proved too strong for St Mary's Catholic College 21-10.

Xavier Catholic College had history repeat when they lost to Holy Spirit College 12-4 in the Confraternity Cup.

The Hervey Bay school lost in the same match in 2018.

St Mary's/St Patricks proved too strong for Good Shepherd Mount Isa in the Men of League Challenge.

The combined Maryborough and Gympie school's won the match 30-16.