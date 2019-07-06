Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KMINE: Kylan Swarbrick - St Marys / St Patricks College takes the ball in confro match:
KMINE: Kylan Swarbrick - St Marys / St Patricks College takes the ball in confro match: Brian Cassidy
Sport

Confraternity carnival final results for Fraser Coast teams

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
6th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOL SPORT: The final day of competition in both the QISSN netball and QISSRL carnivals in Bundaberg provided mixed results for Fraser Coast schools.

The QISSN carnival ended in a heart breaking one point loss for Fraser Coast Anglican College.

The Hervey Bay school lost to St James College in the grand final 18-17.

In final matches for St Mary's Maryborough and Xavier Catholic College, they restored some school pride with victories.

St Mary's defeated Blackheath and Thornburgh College 14-10 while Xaiver proved too strong for St Mary's Catholic College 21-10.

Xavier Catholic College had history repeat when they lost to Holy Spirit College 12-4 in the Confraternity Cup.

The Hervey Bay school lost in the same match in 2018.

St Mary's/St Patricks proved too strong for Good Shepherd Mount Isa in the Men of League Challenge.

The combined Maryborough and Gympie school's won the match 30-16.

confra19 confraternity confraternity carnival fc sport local sport qissn carnival qissn netball qissrl19 school sport 2019
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    premium_icon Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    Crime A botched smash and grab was the last straw for a Hervey Bay business which has now closed for good

    • 6th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
    UPDATE: One person dead after horror Childers crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: One person dead after horror Childers crash

    Breaking The crash happened on the Bruce Highway about 6.30pm.

    Two truck crashes within hours on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon Two truck crashes within hours on Bruce Hwy

    News Both lanes of the highway were affected by the crash.