Confusing kids about bullying and solid leadership: Letters

Confusing kids about bullying

I FIND it interesting that we are spending millions of dollars on programs to raise the awareness of bullying and its effects in our society, at the same time as we have endless programs on TV where it appears to me, the sole purpose of the show is to put people down and intimidate them - cooking shows, survival shows etc.

Side by side with this are a myriad of video and computer games where maiming and killing are the only means of survival.

Is this sending a confusing message to our children and many adults?

ANN MORRIS

Maryborough

We need solid leadership

GIVEN the recent years of turmoil faced by the Fraser Coast Ratepayers I find it incredible to read in the Chronicle (Saturday March 2018) that Councillor Everard has intention to run for Mayor.

The email debacle a couple of years ago should not be forgotten at the upcoming by-election. The ratepayers deserve better than this, integrity and good solid leadership is required to move the Fraser Coast forward.

HUGH PEACOCK

Urangan