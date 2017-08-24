Congrats Pauline Hanson for stunt wearing burqa: letter

Congratulations Pauline!

Re Pauline's stunt of wearing a burqa (Chron 18/8/17).

Maybe our politicians will realise that in a few years' time most women will be forced to dress like this.

Pauline Hanson wearing a burqa while a bemused George Brandis looks on

Each female in this religion is obligated to produce 10 children.

In 50 years' time our Australian heritage will be lost, as they will be the majority and making our laws (which is their aim).

This is not a 'spiritual' belief but is their ancient tradition of man's desire to dominate and rule others (us).

Think of our money going to 60,000 immigrants from these countries each year.

The mind boggles.

Refer also FCC Col Scotney 18/8/17, who says - to taxpayers - keep working so you can support these millions of children and immigrants.

MRS D WEYMIENS, Maryborough