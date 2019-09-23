Connect to protect our kids

Celebrating her 5th birthday was Maryborough's Tia Muirhead at the BushKids stall with Ronnie Grant (left) and Kris Jennings at last year's Connect Kids Carnival.

MARYBOROUGH families and children will come together today to send the message that protecting children is everybody's business.

Act for Kids, along with more than 15 support services and the surrounding community will host the annual 2019 Connect Kids Carnival to promote the importance of Child Protection Week.

Act for Kids program co-ordinator in Maryborough, Angelita Healy, said the family fun day helps to build awareness amongst families of the vital services Act for Kids provides to vulnerable children and families.

"Connection between a child and their guardian is key for keeping kids safe and for creating happy and vibrant communities."

"Every year, families come along to get to know some of their local community services, to have a fun day out together, and enjoy the free activities," she said.

"We're expecting over 2000 people from the local and wider community."

The family fun day will have roving entertainers, children's activities, a jumping castle, MELSA miniature train rides, face painting, food trucks, petting zoo and much more.

This event aligns with the National Child Protection Week theme, promoting the messages that 'Kids do well when parents are supported, To raise thriving kids, parents need support to navigate life's choppy waters.

Support services in the community include Anglicare, Churches of Christ, Centrecare, Bush Kids, Maryborough Toy Library, Central Qld Indigenous Development, Galangoor Duwalami Health Care, RDT Angels Food Van, Qld Fire and Emergency Services and many others.

The Connect Kids Carnival will be held at Queens Park (Rotunda area), 16 Sussex St, Maryborough on Thursday, September 26 from 10am-1pm.