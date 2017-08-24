Connecting the kids with free activities

The Maryborough Indigenous community ghundus (children) will performing the Welcoming Farewell Song at Connect Kids Carnival.

CHILD protection is everybody's business.

To bring about awareness during Child Protection Week, Act for Kids Maryborough has organised its 3rd annual Connect Kids Carnival.

The event which usually coincides with the week will this year be held during the September school holidays.

Act for Kids in-home support worker Katherine Hodges said the event was a great opportunity to connect with organisations around Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"There will lots of stalls with free activities for the kids,” she said.

"Fraser Coast businesses will be able to set up a stall with something fun for the kids to do.”

The event will include free rides, popcorn, activities and miniature steam train rides.

There will also be displays and entertainment from emergency services and the Ghundus Dancers.

Hot and cold food and drinks including a sausage sizzle will be available to purchase. Connect Kids Carnival will be held from 10am-1pm on Thursday, September 28 at Queens Park, Maryborough.

For more information phone Katherine Hodges on 4122 9100 or Katherineh@ actforkids.com.au.