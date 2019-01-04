Connecting with Eats and Beats

RATEP - community based teacher education's Jan Sterling offered children activities including colouring-in and crafts at Eats and Beats. Pictured (from left) Pala Morea, 4, Jehdah Morea, 7, and Marzy Levinge-Doolah.

RATEP - community based teacher education's Jan Sterling offered children activities including colouring-in and crafts at Eats and Beats. Pictured (from left) Pala Morea, 4, Jehdah Morea, 7, and Marzy Levinge-Doolah. Boni Holmes

DON'T be shame, come play some games is the catch phrase for Eats and Beats.

Eats and Beats is a gathering for indigenous people to connect with each other and find different services available to them.

The event was hatched by a number of Aboriginal organisations.

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care's Sharly Murdoch met with Uniting Care's Susan Tobane months ago to talk about the different organisations.

With the help of Aboriginal organisations including MACorp, Churches of Christ Care, Galangoor and Uniting Care there have been two events held and supported by the indigenous community with visits from the Maryborough Girls Academy and Unndennoo Kindergarten.

Enjoying Eats and Beats at Brendan Hansen Park in Granville were (from left) Chloe Yuralee, Dianthe Tanna, Jodie Collins, Maria Tanna, Donna Murdoch, Irene Malone, Sharly Murdoch and Melissa Kellaway. Boni Holmes

Sharly said there were about 50 people at the first event.

"It was so unexpected,” she said.

"The event is to gather our mob together - giving them tools and awareness of what services are available and what organisations can offer.

"We all need to work together to inform our community - bring everyone together.”

Cooking up a sizzle at Eats and Beats in Granville's park was Churches of Christ Amanda Doyle who said they joined with the community event to let people know who they were. Boni Holmes

Other events will be held in Howard, Tiaro and Granville before school starts.

"I have met families that I didn't know,” Sharly said.

"It has been a way to reconnect with families I haven't seen in a while.

"And it reinforces how I can support them and what support is needed in the community.”

EATS AND BEATS EVENTS

Tuesday, January 8 from 10am-1pm at King St, Howard

Tuesday, January 15 from 10am-1pm at Tiaro Memorial Park

Tuesday, January 22 from 10am-1pm at Brendan Hansen Park, Granville