Connection is key for mayor

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour gives thanks to everyone invovled in our local papers over the years.

IT is a very sad occasion to be holding the final edition of the Hervey Bay Independent.

It has been a part of our lives and through it we have kept in touch with the successes, challenges and endeavours of those around us in our community. The connection it has forged between us as individuals is part of what has made us a community. I have seen the work over the years of editors, journalists and other staff at the Independent. A great deal of care, professionalism and skill has gone into each issue to make sure it covers the important stories that have keep us informed and connected.

I, like so many others, will miss picking the Hervey Bay Independent up from my front lawn and starting to read it before I am even back through the front door. I will miss the connections it forged between us, and the positive influence it has had on Hervey Bay.

Hervey Bay has changed substantially over the life of the Independent and these changes, through the stories of our community, have been told on the pages of the Independent through the years.

Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the paper over the years, you have contributed enormously to the benefit of our community.

The closure of the Hervey Bay Independent and Maryborough Herald and end of the Fraser Coast Chronicle’s print publication is not only sad for our community but should also serve as a wake-up call to anyone who believes journalism is a vitally important profession and endeavour for a functioning and healthy democratic society.

Good independent journalism is not free. It needs to be supported by the community. There is something you can do. If you want to support local journalism, subscribe to the Fraser Coast Chronicle.