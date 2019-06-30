CONNECTION WOES: Urangan businesses left with no phones, net

PHONE and internet issues that have plagued Urangan businesses for a week have been blamed on a Telstra network fault in the area.

It follows multiple businesses in the area claiming they had gone without any proper phone lines and limited internet connection for almost a week.

However, some have been without proper connections for about a month.

The Chronicle understands Akama Resort Hervey Bay, the Mantra and Whale Bay Asian Cuisine are among the businesses that have been affected by the network fault.

A staff member at Whale Bay Asian Cuisine revealed the business had gone without a phone line since Tuesday last week and had to rely on a mobile phone to take and receive orders.

While the Mantra has reported limited internet access since Wednesday last week, the Chronicle understands Akama Resort has had no proper landline phone access for almost a month.

Telstra Regional General Manager May Boisen said a network fault affecting fixed line services in the Urangan area was to blame for the connection problems.

She apologised for the issue and said the team was "working as quickly as possible to have services working properly again".

"Our team has been investigating as a matter of priority and has been on site to assess and fix the issue, however the cause of the problem is complex," Ms Boisen said.

The issues are not related to the ongoing installation of nbn across Hervey Bay.