Offbeat

Conspiracists latch on to Greta theory

by Lauren Steussy
20th Nov 2019 12:00 PM

WELL, she's impressive, but she's not that impressive.

Conspiracy theorists are at it again over a 120-year-old photo depicting a girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The photo, unearthed from archives at the University of Washington, shows three children working at a gold mine in Canada, including a girl wearing Greta's signature braid and stoic expression.

A 120-year-old photo of three children in a gold mining area has sparked conspiracy theories due to one of the children's striking resemblance to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. Picture: Eric A. Hegg
Historians believe it was taken around 1898.

Greta, 16, took the world by storm when she arrived at the UN Climate Action Summit from her native Sweden this year via sailboat - having sworn off aeroplanes because of their environmental impact.

She spoke bluntly to US policymakers at the summit for not having stricter emissions standards.

"How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said at the time.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg didn’t mince words when addressing the UN. Picture: EPA/Justin Lane
Greta is currently looking to hitch another low-carbon ride across the Atlantic after protests in Chile forced a venue change for an environmental summit.

And while her activism is powerful - nabbing her a cover slot on Time magazine - her ability to time travel is not, contrary to the Twitter conspiracy mill.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

cliamte change conspiracy conspiracy theory greta thunberg

