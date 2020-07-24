Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

'SCAMdemic': Conspiracy theorist celebrates passing checkpoint

24th Jul 2020 8:40 AM

 

 

A coronavirus conspiracy theorist has filmed herself laughing after she drove past a COVID-19 police barricade in Victoria without giving her details.

Eve Black, who calls the pandemic a "SCAMdemic" on social media, can be seen telling the officer she doesn't need to tell him where she's going and driving off.

"Let's take them down," she says as she drives up the checkpoint, and prays to God to give her strength.

Instead of sharing information at the checkpoint, Ms Black asks the officer whether she'd "disturbed the peace" by trying to leave her town.

"No," the officer responds. "I just asked what your reason for leaving today is."

Ms Black responds; "I don't need to tell you that. I don't know you."

The officer asked again where she had come from.

"I don't need to answer your questions. Have I committed a crime? Have I committed a crime?" she asked twice.

The officer then waves Ms Black through the checkpoint and she can be seen laughing loudly as she drives away.

"I feel so good," she says to the camera.

She then bragged about it on Facebook.

"BOOM! No fine, drove straight out of Melbourne, they took no info from me," she wrote. "No License, No questions of theirs were answered.

"They work for us, not the other way around. YOU get to ask the questions. NOT them."

Ms Black said she was "nervous as heck" as she approached the checkpoint, but encouraged her friends and family to "know their rights" during lockdown.

She has been slammed by National President of the Labor Party Wayne Swan.

"It's dumb. It's disrespectful," he told the Today show. "And at the end, she says she feels good.

"Well, she won't feel too good in ICU. This sort of behaviour is what I think we are battling a bit around the country."

More Stories

conspiracy theorist coronavirus editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

        premium_icon Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

        News Why a Maryborough magistrate chose not to convict a drug user

        ‘Big burden’ lifted for Coast whale watch operators

        premium_icon ‘Big burden’ lifted for Coast whale watch operators

        News Another sign tide is finally turning for fleet

        Candidates nowhere to be seen just months from election

        premium_icon Candidates nowhere to be seen just months from election

        Politics Major parties yet to declare all candidates