Constant calls as roos struck by cars across the Coast

The joey has now been taken into care.

The joey has now been taken into care.

IT'S beginning to feel a lot like Groundhog Day for Natalie Richardson from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast.

While most start their day with coffee or breakfast, lately she has been waking to phone calls about kangaroos that have been injured on the Fraser Coast.

As their territory shrinks, more are finding themselves regularly crossing roads and are getting struck by cars.

"It's often at morning, tea, lunch and dinner as well at the moment," she said.

"And often calls through the night."

Ms Richardson said the scary part was that there was no way those numbers represented the true number of kangaroos getting hit that were either dealt with by police or never reported.

One recent case highlighted the need to report collisions to wildlife rescue.

A kangaroo was struck at Owanyilla but was left by the side of the road.

A passer-by spotted the roo writhing in pain and ensured she was not left to suffer.

He also checked her pouch and found an eastern grey joey inside.

The joey has now been taken into care.

Ms Richardson said anyone who hit a kangaroo could call the service.

She also urged drivers to exercise caution in areas where roos were known to live.

To report an injured animal, call 4121 3146.