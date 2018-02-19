Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Construction body calls for beter training for Bay builders

The number of houses for sale nationally fell in January, according to SQM Research.
The number of houses for sale nationally fell in January, according to SQM Research.
Blake Antrobus
by

ONE of Queensland's leading construction bodies has called for the Hervey Bay industry to invest in more skills and training programs.

Independent industry body Construction Skills Queensland has issued the call for local contractors make training in technology, legislation compliance and work processes a priority.

It comes less than a month from the Master Builders Roadshow Event, to be held at the Beach House Hotel on March 6.

CSQ chief executive Brett Schimming said the construction industry was fast changing.

"A four-year trade at the start of a career, or quick courses to renew licenses, is not enough," Mr Schimming said.

"If a supplier hosts a trade event to showcase the latest products, tradies should go. If an association hosts an information session, tradies need to go.

"It is the only way to keep up with the changes that can affect your businesses and your future."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  building industry fcdevelopment fcindustry fraser coast hervey bay master builders association

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast school ranks in top 50 for OP scores

premium_icon Fraser Coast school ranks in top 50 for OP scores

A FRASER Coast school has been ranked in Queensland's top 50 best performing OP schools.

Woman lived high life on $46k of sporting group money

CONVICTED: Kourtney Ellen Grace Turner was sentenced to two years and six months in jail after being convicted of fraud.

KOURTNEY Ellen Grace Turner pleaded guilty to fraud.

Neighbours smell smoke, back door up in flames

QFRS, fire truck. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Police are treating the fire as suspicious.

Woman in hospital with fractures to face after alleged assault

Domestic violence generic hands up

A man has been charged and will face court on Monday.

Local Partners