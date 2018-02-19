Construction body calls for beter training for Bay builders

The number of houses for sale nationally fell in January, according to SQM Research.

ONE of Queensland's leading construction bodies has called for the Hervey Bay industry to invest in more skills and training programs.

Independent industry body Construction Skills Queensland has issued the call for local contractors make training in technology, legislation compliance and work processes a priority.

It comes less than a month from the Master Builders Roadshow Event, to be held at the Beach House Hotel on March 6.

CSQ chief executive Brett Schimming said the construction industry was fast changing.

"A four-year trade at the start of a career, or quick courses to renew licenses, is not enough," Mr Schimming said.

"If a supplier hosts a trade event to showcase the latest products, tradies should go. If an association hosts an information session, tradies need to go.

"It is the only way to keep up with the changes that can affect your businesses and your future."