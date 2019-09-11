Menu
PURRFECT PLANS: Construction has started on a new cat retreat in Tinana South, more than two years after it was first proposed.
News

Construction kicks off on Maryborough cat retreat

11th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
THE owners of the Fraser Coast's new pet retreat could be taking bookings for your feline friend as soon as Christmas.

Construction on a cat retreat in Tinana South, which will house up to 60 cats at a time, has started more than two years after it was first submitted for review to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The retreat is being built on the corner of Nerada Rd and Five Mile Rd East at the back of the accompanying residential property.

Photos posted to the Nerada Cat Retreat's Facebook page show earth-moving equipment preparing the site for ground work.

Planning documents reveal the site will have different types of accommodation for cats that will stay at the retreat.

Plans for the site were first lodged to the council in 2017.

Both accommodation areas would be air-conditioned and the building would be insulated and lined to make the retreat usable all year 'round.

In a Facebook post, the owners thanked supporters for the past few years and said they hoped to be open for Christmas.

