Construction starts on $175M Susan River solar farm

AFTER years of planning, a massive solar farm near Susan River will soon be a reality.

About 150 workers are helping to erect the $175 million solar farm in the Fraser Coast after construction started in mid-January.

Once completed, the project will occupy an area of 176ha and support 350,000 solar panels.

It joins two other projects in Teebar and North Aramara that are currently under construction.

A third solar farm has been earmarked for construction in Munna Creek by Renewable Energy System Technologies.

Solar developer Esco Pacific is handling the construction of the Susan River project, first approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in 2016.

Esco chief executive Steve Rademaker said the project would create anywhere between five to ten full-time maintenance jobs after construction.

"Choosing a location came down to the suitable size identification and proximity to the electrical grid, among other factors," Mr Rademaker said.

"The Fraser Coast ticked all these boxes.

"It's a good location to build a project like this."

His comments were echoed by Fraser Coast infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman, who lauded the development as another "jewel in the crown" for the region.

The Susan River project is one of two in the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions being handled by Esco.

Last month, Esco announced affiliates of Elliott Advisers would take 100 per cent of the Childers solar farm, near Bundaberg, and the farm at Susan River.

Neither project has an offtake agreement meaning the electricity generated will be sold into the spot market.