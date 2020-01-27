Construction to start on new hall Iconic Bay Great Hall demolished

MAKE WAY: The Hervey Bay State High School Great Hall demolition has been completed and construction will begin soon on the $10 million new performing arts and learning centre. Picture: Cody Fox

HERVEY Bay State High School students walking through the front gate on their first day back will notice a vacant space where the Great Hall once stood.

Demolition started on January 6 and was recently completed to make way for construction to begin early this year.

The 40-year-old hall once played a prominent role for the school and various community groups and will now make way for a new $10 million performing arts and learning centre, community space and cater for about 550 people.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the Great Hall had been demolished, with site clearing works due for completion this week to get ready for the school’s new performing arts ad learning centre.

“A construction contract is forecasted to be awarded early this year, with construction to commence soon after, with the new performing arts and learning centre forecasted for completion in 2021,” the spokesperson said.

“The school community welcomes this exciting investment in new educational infrastructure which will provide new and improved teaching and learning spaces.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the $10 million funding would modernise the current school hall that had outlived its use-by date.

“This building will give the students state-of-the-art facilities to enhance their music, drama and dance programs,” Ms Grace said.

“They will be the envy of every school.

“It became apparent they (Hervey Bay State High School) are a growing school, they’ve nearly doubled in size over the last decade.”

The upgrade will include a contemporary auditorium seating 550 people, feature areas for dance, drama, music and visual arts, as well as general classrooms and art studios.

A further $300,000 of funding has been allocated for other high school infrastructure upgrades.