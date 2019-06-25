Menu
People are feeling more optimistic about their finances but not the economy.
Money

Consumer confidence edges up: ANZ

by Michael Mehr
25th Jun 2019 10:19 AM

CONSUMER confidence edged up marginally over the weekend, an ANZ survey suggests, as respondents felt optimistic about their finances despite gloom about the economy at large.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index gained 0.1 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' perception of the country's current economic conditions - including the outlook for the next 12 months - down 6.9 per cent but the "time to buy a household item" metric jumping 6.1 per cent.

The weekly measure of sentiment, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, recorded a 4.7 per cent increase regarding people's current financial conditions and a 0.2 per cent rise about their financial conditions over the next year.

