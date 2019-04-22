Menu
The lens can shatter and damage eyes, the ACCC says.
Lifestyle

Urgent recall for Ray Ban sunnies

by James Hall
22nd Apr 2019 3:07 PM

The consumer watchdog has issued an urgent recall for a popular brand of sunglasses it says can shatter and damage eyes.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging those who bought Ray Ban brown tortoiseshell glasses from Big W to return them immediately.

The recall applies to a significant portion of the country in states including New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

BIG W has advised of a product safety recall for these Ray Ban sunglasses.
The non-prescription lenses were greatly at risk of breaking, the ACCC said in a statement.

"Some non-prescription lenses may not be strong or robust enough and may crack or break under pressure, or there may be a variation between the left lens and the right lens," the statement said.

"Consumers should cease using this product and return to a BIG W Optical store for a full refund."

The recall applies to sunglasses bought between November 1, 2016 and January 31, 2019 with the style number "RB4175" which can be found on the inside of the left arm of the glasses.

It does not apply to sunglasses with prescription lenses.

