Consumer watchdog rules on phones

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced on Monday it would not allow domestic mobile roaming - a change that would have allowed customers of rivals including Optus and Vodafone access to Telstra's regional network.
AUSTRALIA'S top consumer watchdog will not allow mobile phone providers to piggyback off each other's networks in a major win for Telstra's market dominance in regional Queensland.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced on Monday it would not allow domestic mobile roaming - a change that would have allowed customers of rivals including Optus and Vodafone access to Telstra's regional network.

Vodafone has slammed the decision arguing the ACCC's findings are "extraordinary" and "contradictory".

The decision is a major win for Telstra which argued allowing other carriers to piggyback off their network would stop them investing in more regional infrastructure.

Optus also welcomed the decision and promised further investment in regional areas.

But the ACCC found poor mobile phone coverage was continuing to hurt regional communities.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said a lengthy investigation found roaming was unlikely to help regional phone customers.

"Many regional areas currently have a limited choice as in some areas only Telstra has coverage," he said

While declaring roaming may increase choice, consumers could pay more as the costs of accessing roaming in regional areas will likely be passed on to consumers."

