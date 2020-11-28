Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Father fasten his little son in car seat
Father fasten his little son in car seat
Parenting

‘Contaminated’: Urgent child product recall

Ellen Ransley
by
28th Nov 2020 7:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Popular baby rattles, pram accessories and "cuddle blankets" have been urgently recalled over fears of mould contamination.

Kaisercraft Pty Ltd has recalled four products, advising consumers to "immediately stop using the products" and return them to the nearest Kaisercraft store.

Kaisercraft cuddle blankets, pram accessories and baby and plush rattles are being recalled
Kaisercraft cuddle blankets, pram accessories and baby and plush rattles are being recalled

The products "may pose a risk" to children with weakened immune systems, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.

"Exposure to mould spores may affect those with allergies and can cause an adverse reaction, including an allergic reaction, infection or health complications."

Kaisercraft children's products are being recalled due to mould contamination
Kaisercraft children's products are being recalled due to mould contamination

 

These impacted products were sold online and at the Majura Park Shopping Centre in the ACT between October 28 and November 8:

  • Cuddle Blankets: Monkey KS2331 and Utopia Unicorn KS2332
  • Pram Accessories: Finn Fox KS2338 and Utopia Unicorn KS2342
  • Baby Rattles: Sheep KS2398, Koala KS2400, Lion KS2401 and Deer KS2402
  • Plush Rattles: Koala KS2327, Lion KS2328, and Utopia Unicorn KS2330

Originally published as 'Contaminated': Urgent child product recall

A Kaisercraft children's blanket is being recalled due to contamination
A Kaisercraft children's blanket is being recalled due to contamination

More Stories

editors picks product recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No one does it like M’boro: Rail chief’s big plans

        Premium Content No one does it like M’boro: Rail chief’s big plans

        News Bombardier boss talks train contracts and proud history

        Pricey pest problem: Council needs State to take on termites

        Premium Content Pricey pest problem: Council needs State to take on termites

        News Menacing insects “not going to knock off for Christmas” warns councillor

        ’Not going anywhere’: Why super principal's here to stay

        Premium Content ’Not going anywhere’: Why super principal's here to stay

        News It comes as the school is recognised on the national stage

        From rusty frame to star exhibit: WWI bike pulls into M’boro

        Premium Content From rusty frame to star exhibit: WWI bike pulls into M’boro

        News “Everything was buggered … now it’s like new again.”