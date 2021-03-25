Menu
News

’Contemporary’: Coast caravan parks in for makeover

Carlie Walker
25th Mar 2021 2:30 AM
The Fraser Coast Regional Council has voted to adopt the master plans for the Burrum Heads and Scarness Beachfront Tourist Parks.

A report prepared for the council also recommended the the implementation of dog- friendly areas within the Pialba and Burrum Heads Parks.

The proposed Master Plans for the Burrum Heads and Scarness Beachfront Tourist Parks were drafted and discussed with councillors in briefing sessions, as well as with internal and external stakeholders, and community consultation has been undertaken.

The master plan designs were finalised after receiving feedback from stakeholders and the community, and funding has been allocated in the 10-year Capital Program for works to be undertaken over the next five years.

The upgrade of the Burrum Heads and Scarness Parks will result in a loss of approximately 30 per cent of sites currently available, however, this will also ensure the parks are commercially viable, meet contemporary standards and visitor expectations, according to the report prepared for the council.

The introduction of on-site accommodation has been provided as an option for consideration to counter the loss of income, as it will allow the parks to cater for a new market not currently accommodated within any council caravan parks.

The feasibility of making at least one of council’s caravan parks dog-friendly was also included in the stakeholder and community consultation, and a recommendation to implement dog friendly areas within the Pialba and Burrum Heads Parks, subject to relevant terms and conditions being put in place, is also included.

The council voted unanimously for the motion.


Fraser Coast Chronicle

