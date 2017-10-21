22°
Continued showers expected across Hervey Bay and Maryborough

LIGHT to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the Fraser Coast on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said showers were expected to continue, with Hervey Bay receiving 1mm since this morning and Maryborough getting 2mm of rain.

Predicted rainfall means the Bay and Maryborough could receive between 5 and 15mm, while some parts of the region could expect up to 20mm, the spokesman said.

He said the rain was expected to clear by Saturday night.

On Sunday there was the chance of a shower in the morning, while Monday could bring showers or a storm.

He said the region could expect sunshine for the rest of the week.

