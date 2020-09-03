Tradie killed in rooftop electrocution

Authorities have released new details after a man was electrocuted while working on the roof of a vet clinic earlier this week.

A MAN who died after being electrocuted on top of a Brisbane vet clinic has been revealed as a contractor who was working onsite.

The 53-year-old man was carrying out maintenance atop of the Greencross Vet at Redland City on Tuesday night when he was electrocuted.

Authorities are still investigating how the incident happened.

In a statement, Queensland's Office of Industrial Relations said it was working with the Electrical Safety Office to get to the bottom of the incident.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, with assistance from the Electrical Safety Office, is continuing investigations into the electrocution of a 53-year-old contractor at a Capalaba veterinary clinic on Tuesday," the statement read.

"As an investigation has commenced, no further comment can be made."

Emergency crews were called about 5.15pm to Greencross Vets on Old Cleveland Rd, where the 53-year-old man was found unresponsive on the roof.

It is believed he had been working alone.

Originally published as Contractor killed in rooftop electrocution