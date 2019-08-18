Controlled burn jumps fire lines and will burn overnight

WATCHFUL EYE: Rural fire officers keep a watchful eye on the grass fire on Toogum Rd, near Beelibi Creek.

A CONTROLLED burn near Toogum Road, Beelbi Creek jumped containment lines yesterday afternoon.

Thirty officers from the Rural Fire Services and National Parks and Wildlife attended, as the increasing north, north-east winds played havoc with the planned fire.

"The fire jumped containment lines this morning and is currently burning over a 100 acre area,” Bushfire Safety Officer, Shaun Toohey said yesterday.

Toohey said that there was no immediate threat to people or property and the Fire Service would continue to work through last night to control the fire.

"We have 15 fire units currently on site and our staff are well trained in controlling this type of fire,” he said.

Grass fire on Toogum Rd, near Beelibi Creek. Brendan Bowers

Toohey reminded residents about the precautions they should take in regards to their safety.

"Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if required.

Motorists were advised to drive with caution and to the conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.” Toohey said.