Controlled burns off Woody Island

Smoke covered parts of the Fraser Coast as a result of controlled burns.

HIGH levels of smoke may be seen from the Fraser Coast shoreline when prescribed burns are conducted on Woody Island over the month.



Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a prescribed burn on the Woody Island (Tooliewah) section of the Great Sandy National Park between Hervey Bay and K'gari (Fraser Island) between today and July 31.

Big Woody and Fraser Island from above.





"The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and the subsequent intensity of potential wildfires to protect the island's heritage-listed lighthouses and associated buildings, to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas within the park and to provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration," a QPWS spokeswoman said.



As smoke can decrease visibility on the water, it is important that boaties operate according to the conditions.

