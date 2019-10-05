CONTROLLED CHAOS: How mum-of-five gets kids back to school

CONTROLLED CHAOS: Lily Hartog with her children Matthew, 8, Peter, 6, Fleur, 4, Yoshi, 10 and James, 11.

CONTROLLED CHAOS: Lily Hartog with her children Matthew, 8, Peter, 6, Fleur, 4, Yoshi, 10 and James, 11. Christian Berechree

GETTING the kids back to school is stressful for any family.

With four boys in school and their a sister nipping at their heels, it's controlled chaos.

For Lily Hartog, the back-to-school routine is a carefully-planned operation.

Speaking to the Chronicle in her Urraween kitchen, the mother-of-five said a little organisation went a long way.

As the sounds of her boisterous home life rang out around her, she said sleep routines, meal planning, fighting sickness and keeping uniforms clean were at the top of her priority list.

Getting James, 11, Yoshi, 10, Matthew, 8, Peter, 6 and Fleur, 4, up and going in the morning, especially as the excitement of the school holidays winds down, can be a challenge.

"We try to get them back into their regular sleep routine as the holidays come to an end,” Mrs Hartog said.

"Otherwise they don't want to wake up.”

Tending to two big pots of food, busily preparing morning tea for her hungry tribe, Mrs Hartog said healthy pancakes made with banana and egg never failed to get sleepy-heads moving in the morning.

Food comes up a lot in the Hartog household - no surprise, with four boys to feed - and shouts of "Mum, I'm hungry” regularly punctuate conversation.

Mrs Hartog said having a few favourite lunchbox staples at the ready is an essential part of her back-to-school routine.

Planning is important, with one gluten-free child and one dairy-free, as well as nuts being frowned upon at school.

Marinated chicken drumsticks served cold and home-made guacamole are on heavy rotation, as are locally-bought apples.

As she points out with a laugh, though, these are "start of term” foods.

"We like to start things fresh and healthy, but bags of corn chips sneak in later on,” she said.

The steady parade of illness and parents with school-aged children know all too well can hit five-fold in the Hartog home and Mrs Hartog has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Head lice can be tackled with coconut oil, and stock-piling Vitamin C to boost the immune system and fend off coughs and colds is essential - something naturopath husband, David, keeps a close eye on.

To keep the uniform budget down, each of the Hartog children, who all attend Bayside Christian College, has one uniform each.

Of course, this means near-constant laundry, with every uniform washed and dried on a nightly basis.

As she admits, it's a lot of work, but she wouldn't trade it for the world.