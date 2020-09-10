Controversial bus set to roll into Hervey Bay

The VAXXED bus is on its way to Hervey Bay.

The VAXXED bus is on its way to Hervey Bay.

A CONTROVERSIAL bus promoting the anti-vaccine movement is set to roll into Hervey Bay this week.

The VAXXED bus will be at Apex Park on Friday between 10am and 4pm.

The visit was promoted on the Facebook page of Samantha Packer, who is running for the seat of Maryborough for the Informed Medical Options Party.

The party is against "forced medication, compulsory or coerced vaccination and fluoride in the water", according its website.

Ms Packer had previously shared her concerns about a possible COVID-19 vaccine when contacted by the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

While it's the first time the Vaxxed bus has hit the road here in Australia, the group behind it toured in 2016 and 2017 screening the documentary Vaxxed made in the United States.

The Vaxxed bus depends on public donations and is the first of its kind outside of the United States.

The group kicked off their tour back in July, starting in south east Queensland visiting 11 destinations, including Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

Anti-vaxxer groups have been slammed as inappropriate and irresponsible by health experts.