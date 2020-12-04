Controversial MP makes his exit, stage Right

His birthday antics brought the ire of the Premier, now this Labor MP has quit the Right faction after being overlooked for a role.

His birthday antics brought the ire of the Premier, now this Labor MP has quit the Right faction after being overlooked for a role.

Duncan "Blame it on the Boogie" Pegg has done the foxtrot straight out of the formerly formidable Right faction.

George Street Confidential sources tell us that our man in Stretton was apparently none too impressed with the recent carve-up of committee chair roles, which didn't include him.

Pegg featured in George Street Confidential not so far back after he was pictured busting a move with a belly dancer during his 40th birthday bash on the Gold Coast.

"I apologise for this," he said.

"I confirmed the venue had a COVID-safe plan in place prior to the event but inadvertently got pulled up to the dance floor."

We heard afterwards that Annastacia Palaszczuk was none too impressed following George Street's revelations, which sparked an ugly tit-for-tat with the Opposition over MPs not following COVID rules.

Pegg, who has big plans for himself, is a third-term Labor member and had been a committee chair since 2016, which comes with a rather handy $60,000 extra in pay.

However he was dropped down to an also-ran role as a member of the parliamentary crime and corruption committee, which only affords him an additional $24,000 stipend.

Leapfrogging Peggy was his neighbouring MP and fellow Right faction aficionado, Mansfield's Corrine McMillan.

McMillan was named chair of the new community support and services committee.

The chair roles are coveted not just for the extra cash, but because they're seen as the next in line to join the ministry.

Apparently Pegg - who was absent during a couple of Parliament Question Times this week and is said to be successfully fighting off the cancer he revealed in 2019 - has given the forks to the Right faction as a result.

Some of his colleagues expect he'll join the pint-sized Old Guard.

It continues a rather dismal run for the Right in recent years, with the faction repeatedly losing members, including Curtis Pitt and Glen Butcher, while attempting to reclaim dominance over the Left.

Originally published as Controversial MP makes his exit, stage Right