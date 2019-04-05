CONTROVERSY: M'boro MP weighs in on electric car project

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders says more information needs to be provided to the State Government if an electric car company wants to build a factory on the Fraser Coast.



A war of words has broken out between ACE EV's managing director Greg McGarvie and the State Government after Mr McGarvie accused the government of failing to be proactive in helping to bring the factory to the Fraser Coast.



He said it was now likely the vehicles would be manufactured in South Australia.



But a spokesman from the Queensland Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning said a detailed business case had not yet been provided.



Mr McGarvie said that was untrue, telling the Chronicle the Queensland Government had been provided with a detailed business case.

"The South Australian Government is quite satisfied with what we have provided," he said.



The company's first electric vehicle, the Cargo Van, was unveiled in Sydney this week.



It is now set to be driven to the Fraser Coast.



Mr Saunders said the final decision would be up to the State Government and he encouraged Mr McGarvie to provide more information about the project.



He said Rheinmetall had needed to provide the same information ahead of funding for a munitions factory in Maryborough being granted.



"This has to go through the same procedure," he said.



"It is public money ... it has to be accounted for."

