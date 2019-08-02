Converging talent as annual competition highlights artists

WONDERFUL TALENT: Hervey Bay Art Society's Rolf Sieber and Mark Brose among entries into the "open” section of the 36th Annual Art Competition to be officially opened at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery tonight.

WONDERFUL TALENT: Hervey Bay Art Society's Rolf Sieber and Mark Brose among entries into the "open” section of the 36th Annual Art Competition to be officially opened at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery tonight. Jessica Lamb

SURROUNDED by splashes of colour adorning the various mediums of more than 160 artworks, Hervey Bay Art Society's Rolf Seiber admired the talent entered in the 36th Annual Art Competition.

To be officially opened tonight at 6pm, works contesting the seven sections making up the prestigious competition are hanging on the walls of the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

While the majority of the works entered have been created by Fraser Coast artists, the event has attracted entries from as far south as Northern New South Wales and as far north as Rockhampton.

Apart from the section themes, the only rule was the maximum size for most entries was 1.22m.

Mr Seiber explained that gave artists the ability to enter various styles.

To be announced at the opening, first prize in the "open" section will win $2000 and will hang in the Fraser Coast Council's offices.

Artists will vie for a prize pool of about $6000 in landscape, seascape, flora and fauna, portrait, abstract and miniature categories thanks to the support of local business sponsors.

The Hervey Bay Art society has been preparing for the event since February.

"This is the biggest art exhibition on the Fraser Coast," Mr Sieber said.

"Everyone is invited to come along to the opening where there will be wine, nibbles and presentations of the awards.

"The quality of entries, just like past years, is very high."