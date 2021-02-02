CONVERSATION STARTER: Catch best-selling author online

Fraser Coast locals will be able to watch an interview between columnist and author Frances Whiting and international best-selling author Deborah Rodriguez on the Fraser Coast Libraries' Facebook page and YouTube channel next month.

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis said the free Lines in the Sand event would be posted to the Facebook page and YouTube channel at 7pm on February 25.

He said it was a fantastic opportunity for the local community to enjoy a conversation between two accomplished authors.

“Our regional audience will be among the first to hear Deborah speak in-depth about her latest novel, The Moroccan Daughter, following its release in early February,” Cr Lewis said.

He said the writer’s newest story was about forbidden love and family secrets, set in the twisted alleyways of the ancient medina in Fez and up in the heights of the Atlas Mountains of North Africa, with four women caught in a web of lies, clandestine deals and shocking confessions.

“Library members can reserve The Moroccan Daughter via the libraries’ online catalogue, or by phoning 4197 4220, and the book will be available after it’s published,” Fraser Coast regional librarian Tara Webb said.

A selection of the author’s earlier works were also available to borrow for free in book or ebook formats, she said.

“We’re presenting the interview in conjunction with other libraries around Queensland,” Ms Webb added.

To watch the authors’ conversation, which is a Queensland Libraries initiative in co-operation with Penguin Random House, go to the Fraser Coast Libraries’ Facebook page or YouTube channel on February 25 at 7pm when the video will be posted.

Fraser Coast Libraries receives financial assistance from the Queensland Government through the State Library of Queensland.