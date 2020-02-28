Convicted Bay armed robber back in court

THE young Hervey Bay rugby league player who was jailed following an armed robbery at a service station has made his second appearance in court within a week.

Alexander John Mark Williams appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via video link Thursday.

The towering second rower cut a different figure this time around, having swapped his well-fitted suit for a prisoner’s uniform.

Williams pleaded guilty to breaching bail and probation order conditions.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould told the court his client had struggled with alcohol and said drinking was the root of many of the 20-year-old’s problems.

“He has acknowledged his issues with alcohol and knows they need to be addressed,” Mr Ould said.

In mitigation of sentence, Mr Ould said Williams had strong prospects of employment as a driver at a drilling company after his release from custody and wanted to complete his boilermaker qualification.

He said Williams had played for and been a member of the Hervey Bay Seagulls Rugby League Club for more than 10 years.

“He appeared in district court last week and had already spent 190 days in custody. These were not considered declarable but the judge did take them into account,” Mr Ould said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said the breaches were unlikely to have affected the punishment handed down by the district court had the matters been handled at the same time.

Mr Ould agreed and said his main request was Williams’ parole eligibility date of November 19 not be altered.

Mr Guttridge convicted but did not further punish Williams.

Williams was last week sentenced to an effective three-and-a-half years by Hervey Bay District Court Judge Richard Jones.

This came after pleading guilty to charges of robbery while armed, grievous bodily harm and stealing.

Williams threatened a staff member with a knife at the Urraween United Service Station on June 1, 2019.

He wielded a 30cm kitchen knife while demanding money and cigarettes.

In a second, unrelated incident, Williams punched a man and stole a bottle of alcohol at a friend’s house the following month.

The court heard the injuries were so severe the victim required surgery to his face.