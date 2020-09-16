Convicted biter makes big decision on future

Kevin Proctor is given his marching orders in the recent game against the Sharks.

Gold Coast skipper Kevin Proctor is set to finish his career in the NRL after agreeing to a new deal to remain at the Titans.

News Corp can reveal Proctor has rejected interest from at least two clubs to sign a 12-month extension with the Titans in the lead-up to Saturday night's clash against Manly at Lottoland.

Proctor came to terms with the Titans on Monday night with the club to formally announce his retention in the coming days.

Proctor returns this week after serving a four-match suspension for his controversial biting charge on Sharks rival Shaun Johnson, a ban that many believed could signal the end of his Titans and NRL career.

The 31-year-old had attracted interest from Newcastle and English Super League club Leeds, while his management had also offered Proctor's services to the Broncos to inject some experience to Brisbane's forward pack next season.

But Proctor has shown his loyalty to the Titans. The 250-game veteran has inked a one-year deal, with an option for the 2022 season, in a move that will see Proctor provide leadership for Titans recruits David Fifita, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Herman Ese'ese next year.

Proctor is keen to see the world and he may yet embark on a career swansong in England, but the Titans' improvement under Holbrook has convinced the forward stalwart a finals appearance is on the horizon at the Coast.

Proctor said last month the coaching methods of Holbrook had given him fresh motivation at the Titans.

"Justin is unreal," he said.

Proctor is excited about the future of the Titans.

"Justin has instilled a new work ethic in the club and it's paying off.

"All the guys love playing under Justin. He is a good coach and he has brought some standards here that the guys want to live up to.

"There are no black-and-white areas with Justin about what's expected of us on the field and that honesty has been good for the playing group, myself included.

"I do want to see the world and do some travel and enjoy another challenge. When I retire, the Gold Coast will always be here and it's where I will live.

"But as a club, the Titans is heading in the right direction, we've got everything we need in the club facility wise and we have more stability behind the scenes."