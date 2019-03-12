Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A clerical error has helped Matthew John Tatt gain release from jail.
A clerical error has helped Matthew John Tatt gain release from jail.
Crime

Convicted choker found with drugs and two diamonds

Geoff Egan
by
12th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLERICAL error has caused a man caught with drugs and stolen diamonds in his car to be released from prison despite breaching a sentence for "violently choking” a woman.

Matthew John Tatt, 26, was previously jailed for two years and eight months for choking and threatening a Toowoomba woman when he was living in Biloela.

His sentence was suspended, and he was released from prison.

Police pulled Tatt over on September 30, 2018 and found him driving unlicensed and on drugs. Police searched his car and found drugs and drug utensils in the car as well as two diamonds that Tatt could not account for.

He was sent back to jail but due to a mistake on his criminal history he should have been released from prison in January but remained behind bars until Tuesday.

Judge David Reid said those two months were a sufficient punishment for breaching the previous suspended sentence.

Tatt told the court he ran a transport logistics business with his father in Griffith in NSW but had not been able to work due to parole conditions keeping him in Queensland.

Judge Reid said it was "staggering” that Tatt would breach the suspended sentence when he had a job ready for him to return to.

Judge Reid said Tatt's previous offending had been "serious violent offending against a woman”.

"This was absolutely stupid conduct on your part,” he said.

"You were old enough to know better.”

- NewsRegional

More Stories

breach of suspended sentence choking diamonds drugs matthew john tatt
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Power prices spark debate

    premium_icon Power prices spark debate

    News CLIMATE change won't be on the radar for most regional voters ahead of the federal election, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says.

    • 12th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man arrested over Maryborough cold case murder

    Crime Greg Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997.

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:28 PM
    REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    premium_icon REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

    News It coincides with super issues for Rubicor-employed Telstra staff

    Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    premium_icon Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

    News Queensland Festivals and Events are drawing up event plans