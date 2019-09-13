Convicted killer’s bizarre request to speak with retired cop

Retired former police officer Sen-Constable Bob Haydon when he was working at Laura police station with police dog Bandit. Picture: Supplied

A CONVICTED killer has requested an audience with a former police officer in what he hopes might bring fresh evidence to light.

Grazier Dianne Wilson-Struber was jailed in 2015 and is serving a life sentence for murdering Mareeba gold prospector Bruce Schuler on her Palmerville property in 2012.

Her husband, Stephen Struber, was also convicted.

She is serving her time at Townsville Women's Correctional Centre and is ineligible for parole because Mr Schuler's body was never found.

She has now asked to speak to retired former Laura police officer Bob Haydon, who spoke out in a book released by retired journalist Robert Reid this year about working in the area which he described as "a time bomb waiting to explode".

Mr Haydon said he had agreed to visit her later this month.

"What is remarkable is that she requested to see me," he said, speaking from his home on the Sunshine Coast.

"I don't think she wants to tell me where the body is, because I don't think she knows.

"Dianne has never done a statement, never said anything really. I'm presuming she's got new evidence that should be looked at."

Mr Haydon said if he received new information, he would share it with police.

Despite having left the job in 2005, he said he had become swept up in the case since the release of Mr Reid's book.

Mr Reid spoke to Wilson-Struber several times while writing the book.

Mr Haydon said he believed, even if she was involved in the killing, it was likely her husband had dumped the body.

He said, if he was able to narrow down an area on the huge 134,000ha property where the body may be, a leading dog trainer friend who owned specialist cadaver dogs had offered to assist.

Police conducted an extensive search of the property during the investigation.

Palmerville Station went on sale in June, with the Public Trustee of Queensland managing the estate.