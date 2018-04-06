Menu
Cody Anthony Staples, 24, of Point Vernon.
Crime

Convicted sandwich stealing dad back in court for theft

Annie Perets
by
6th Apr 2018 12:28 PM

A POINT Vernon father, who appeared in the Fraser Coast Chronicle earlier this year for breaking into a supermarket late at night to steal a sandwich, has fronted court for new charges.

Cody Anthony Staples, 24, committed more offences since the infamous break-in on January 23.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to theft.

The court heard he stole $19 worth of products from a Pialba automotive retail shop by putting the items in a pocket of his shorts before walking out on March 14.

Then on March 20, he went on a shopping splurge at a grocery store filling a trolley with about $150 worth of items.

He left the store without paying for any of the lot.

Staples, who is currently on probation, has one young son.

He was fined $400 in court.

A conviction was recorded.
 

