Convicted sandwich stealing dad back in court for theft

A POINT Vernon father, who appeared in the Fraser Coast Chronicle earlier this year for breaking into a supermarket late at night to steal a sandwich, has fronted court for new charges.



Cody Anthony Staples, 24, committed more offences since the infamous break-in on January 23.



He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to theft.



The court heard he stole $19 worth of products from a Pialba automotive retail shop by putting the items in a pocket of his shorts before walking out on March 14.



Then on March 20, he went on a shopping splurge at a grocery store filling a trolley with about $150 worth of items.



He left the store without paying for any of the lot.



Staples, who is currently on probation, has one young son.



He was fined $400 in court.



A conviction was recorded.

