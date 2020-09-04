Menu
Convicted sex offender gets immediate parole release

Christian Berechree
4th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
A SEX offender with a history of breaching his reporting conditions was released on parole this morning.

Bradley James Meredith fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for sentencing, after his case was heard yesterday.

He was remanded in custody overnight while Magistrate Stephen Guttridge considered the sentence.

Meredith, 29, was charged four times for failing to comply with conditions over the past two years.

Most recently, he failed to tell police he had moved into a home where a child lived.

He had another seven breaches on his record, the court heard, and had appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on three other occasions.

Mr Guttridge considered Meredith's early guilty pleas when sentencing him.

He also took into account that Meredith had no fixed addressed at the time of two of the breaches.

"However, you were given a suspended sentence on the last occasion, for a period of one month, and that was wholly suspended for a period of six months," Mr Guttridge said.

"Some of these offences breached that order."

He sentenced Meredith to serve the one month in prison.

For the four new charges, Mr Guttridge sentenced Meredith to three months for each offence, to be served concurrently.

This made his head sentence a total of four months.

"After consideration of all matters, I have decided I will make your parole release date today," Mr Guttridge said.

"It's extremely important you make sure you comply with the reporting conditions.

"If you were to be convicted in the future, the reality is there's a substantial period of actual imprisonment you'd be likely to serve."

